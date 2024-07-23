News & Insights

Stocks
GOOG

GOOGL Earnings: Alphabet Gains after Beating Q2 Estimates

July 23, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) gained in after-hours trading after the tech titan reported its Q2 results. Earnings per share came in at $1.89, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.84 per share.

Revenue climbed 13.6% to $84.74 billion, beating expectations by $450 million as ad revenue jumped to $64.616 billion from the previous $58.143 billion. Furthermore, Google Cloud grew from $8,031 billion to $10.347 billion year-over-year, which beat analysts’ expectations of $10.2 billion. Interestingly, though, YouTube advertising revenue missed estimates after coming in at $8.66 billion. For reference, Wall Street was anticipating $8.93 billion.

Nevertheless, GOOGL returned over $18.15 billion to shareholders during the second quarter. Dividends made up $2.466 billion, or $0.20 per share, while buybacks made up the remaining $15.684. The firm has regularly repurchased its shares in each of the most recent quarters (as demonstrated in the image below).

Are Google Shares a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOOGL stock based on 33 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. After a 50% rally in its share price over the past year, the average GOOGL price target of $202.88 per share implies 11.68% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.