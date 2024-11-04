The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):

Earnings: -$34 million in Q3 vs. -$89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $4.824 billion in Q3 vs. $5.142 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.