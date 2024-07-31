The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):

Earnings: $85 million in Q2 vs. -$208 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q2 vs. -$0.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $4.570 billion in Q2 vs. $4.867 billion in the same period last year.

