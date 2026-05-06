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GT

Goodyear Swings To Loss In Q1

May 06, 2026 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with a swing to a loss from a year earlier, as revenue declined and costs weighed on performance.

The company posted net sales of $3.88 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, down from $4.25 billion a year earlier. Net loss came in at $249 million, compared with net income of $115 million in the prior-year quarter.

Loss per share was $0.86, compared with earnings per share of $0.40 a year earlier.

GT is currently trading after hours at $7.12, down $0.18 or 2.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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