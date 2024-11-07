News & Insights

GoodRx Q3 Profit Misses View

November 07, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX), a digital healthcare platform, Thursday reported net income of $3.97 million or $0.01 per share for the third quarter compared with net loss of $38.49 million or $0.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped by increase in revenue as well as decline in costs and expenses.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $31.94 million or $0.08 per share, that missed the analysts' average estimate of $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 8 percent to $195.25 million from $179.96 million in the previous year. Adjusted Revenue increased 3 percent to $195.3 million from $190 million. The consensus estimate was for $195.65 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenue of nearly $200 million. The Street is looking for revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter.

For the full year, GoodRx expects revenue to be about $794 million. This compares with analysts' average estimate of $800.8 million.

