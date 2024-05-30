News & Insights

GoodRx Board Revamp: Adam Karol Exits, Simon Patterson Joins

May 30, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) just unveiled an update.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has recently experienced changes in its Board of Directors, with Adam Karol resigning and Simon Patterson being appointed as a Class II director. Patterson, a seasoned professional with a background in technology investments and significant financial and management expertise, was deemed independent by The Nasdaq Stock Market rules and has taken on roles in the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. His term is set to last until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and he will serve without compensation. Patterson’s extensive experience, including his tenure at Silver Lake and on boards of various other companies, positions him as a valuable addition to GoodRx’s leadership.

