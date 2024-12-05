Goodman Group Sees Major Stake Reduction by Investors

Goodman Group (AU:GMG) has released an update.

Goodman Group has announced that Leader Investment Corporation, along with its associates, has reduced its stake in the company through significant on-market and block trade disposals. The transactions involved over 58 million stapled securities, highlighting a strategic shift in investment by these stakeholders. This development could impact market perceptions and the stock’s future trajectory.

