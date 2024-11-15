News & Insights

Goodbaby International Addresses Compliance Issue with Subsidiary

November 15, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Goodbaby International Holdings (HK:1086) has released an update.

Goodbaby International Holdings recently addressed a compliance oversight involving its subsidiary, CTP Japan, and transactions with Dadway, a substantial shareholder. The company clarified that CTP Japan’s change in status led to new reporting requirements, which have since been ratified and remedied. Despite the oversight, Goodbaby maintained that the transactions were conducted on fair commercial terms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
