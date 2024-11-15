Goodbaby International Addresses Compliance Issue with Subsidiary

Goodbaby International Holdings (HK:1086) has released an update.

Goodbaby International Holdings recently addressed a compliance oversight involving its subsidiary, CTP Japan, and transactions with Dadway, a substantial shareholder. The company clarified that CTP Japan’s change in status led to new reporting requirements, which have since been ratified and remedied. Despite the oversight, Goodbaby maintained that the transactions were conducted on fair commercial terms.

