Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Telecom Stocks To Watch

The telecom sector consists of companies that provide communication services through various technologies. These include wireless networks, broadband internet, and traditional landline services. Telecom stocks represent ownership in these communication infrastructure and service providers. The sector has evolved significantly with the advent of 5G technology and increased demand for data services.

Investing in telecom stocks can offer several advantages. Many telecom companies provide steady dividend payments, appealing to income-focused investors. The sector often demonstrates stability due to the essential nature of communication services. Telecom firms may benefit from long-term growth in data consumption and connectivity needs. However, telecom stocks also face challenges. The industry requires significant capital expenditures to maintain and upgrade network infrastructure. Intense competition can pressure profit margins and market share. Regulatory changes and technological shifts can impact the sector’s landscape.

When considering telecom stocks, it’s important to evaluate a company’s network quality and coverage. Assess their ability to adapt to new technologies like 5G and IoT. Consider their strategy for managing high debt levels common in the industry. Look at their customer retention rates and ability to generate consistent cash flows. Be aware of potential mergers and acquisitions that could reshape the competitive landscape. Be in the know about technological advancements and regulatory changes affecting the telecom industry. That said, here are two telecom stocks to check out in the stock market right now.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

Verizon Communications (VZ Stock)

Leading off, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States. They provide wireless network services, broadband internet, and landline telephone services to millions of consumers and businesses. Verizon has been one of the market leaders of deploying 5G technology and has a significant presence in both consumer and enterprise markets.

Just this week, Verizon announced its plans to acquire Frontier Communications in a $20 billion all-cash deal. The acquisition will add 2.2 million fiber subscribers to Verizon’s customer base. Verizon’s network reach will expand to 25 million premises across 31 states and Washington, D.C. The merger will integrate Frontier’s fiber network with Verizon’s existing fiber and wireless assets. This acquisition is part of Verizon’s strategy to accelerate its premium broadband and mobility services offerings.

Year-to-date, shares of Verizon stock have gained by 6.97% so far. Meanwhile, during Friday morning’s trading session, VZ stock opened modestly higher by 0.61%, currently trading at $41.56 a share.

T-Mobile US (TMUS Stock)

Shifting focus to, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a major wireless network operator in the United States. They offer a range of wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses. T-Mobile has expanded its network coverage and capacity significantly following its merger with Sprint Corporation in 2020.

At the end of July, T-Mobile announced its Q2 2024 financial results. Diving in, the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.49 per share, with revenue of $19.77 billion. This was compared with analysts’ consensus estimates for Q2, which were an EPS of $2.27 on revenue estimates of $19.51 billion.

In 2024 so far, T-Mobile US stock has increased by 21.45% YTD. While, on Friday morning, shares of TMUS stock are trading red on the morning by 0.31% so far, currently trading at $196.56 a share.

