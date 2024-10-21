Good Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Dow Jones Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index that tracks 30 large, publicly-owned companies. These companies are considered leaders in their respective industries and reflect the U.S. economy’s health. Dow Jones stocks are the individual companies that make up this index. The DJIA is one of the oldest and most-watched stock market indicators worldwide.

Investing in Dow Jones stocks can offer several advantages for investors. These companies are typically well-established with strong financial positions and global operations. Many Dow stocks pay regular dividends, appealing to income-focused investors. The stability of these blue-chip companies can provide a buffer during market downturns. However, there are also potential drawbacks to consider. Dow stocks may offer lower growth potential compared to smaller, more dynamic companies. The limited number of stocks in the index means it may not fully represent the broader market.

When considering Dow Jones stocks, it’s important to evaluate each company individually. Look at factors like earnings growth, dividend history, and competitive position in their industry. Consider how economic trends might impact different sectors represented in the Dow. Be aware that changes to the index composition can affect its performance. Remember that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, even for well-established companies. With this on top of mind, here are two Dow stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Today

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH)

Apple (AAPL Stock)

Leading off, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a multinational technology company known for its consumer electronics, software, and services. They design, manufacture, and market products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, and wearables like the Apple Watch. Apple also provides services including the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV+.

Earlier this month, Apple announced a new iPad mini model featuring the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence system. The device retains its 8.3-inch design and now comes in four colors, including new blue and purple options. Apple claims significant performance improvements and added support for Apple Pencil Pro. The camera system has been upgraded with Smart HDR 4. Priced from $499 for 128GB, the new iPad mini offers double the base storage of its predecessor. Pre-orders are available now, with a release date set for October 23.

So far this year, shares of Apple stock have increased by 27.10% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, AAPL stock opened slightly higher, up 0.40%, currently trading at $235.95 a share.

[Read More] 2 Nuclear Power Stocks To Watch In October 2024

UnitedHealth Group (UNH Stock)

Second, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is a diversified health care company operating through two main segments: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services to individuals and businesses. Optum offers information and technology-enabled health services, including pharmacy benefits management and care delivery.

Just this month, UnitedHealth Group announced its most recent third-quarter 2024 financial results. Diving right in, the company notched Q3 2024 earnings of $7.15 per share, with revenue of $100.82 billion. This is versus consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $7.02 per share, on revenue estimates of $99.19 billion. Additionally, the company reported it estimates 2024 earnings to come in between $27.50 to $27.75 per share.

In 2024 thus far, UnitedHealth Group stock has advanced by 6.87% YTD. Moreover, during Monday morning’s trading session, shares of UNH stock are trading green, up 1.22%, currently trading at $576.41 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.