Good Energy’s Director Engages in Scrip Dividend Scheme

Good Energy Group PLC announced that its Non-Executive Director, Emma Tinker, participated in the company’s scrip dividend scheme, which resulted in the allotment of ordinary shares at £2.56 each. This transaction aligns with Good Energy’s ongoing efforts to support its growth and sustainability initiatives. The company continues to lead the renewable energy market with its commitment to a cleaner, distributed energy system.

