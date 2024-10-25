News & Insights

Stocks

Good Energy’s Director Engages in Scrip Dividend Scheme

October 25, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Good Energy (GB:GOOD) has released an update.

Good Energy Group PLC announced that its Non-Executive Director, Emma Tinker, participated in the company’s scrip dividend scheme, which resulted in the allotment of ordinary shares at £2.56 each. This transaction aligns with Good Energy’s ongoing efforts to support its growth and sustainability initiatives. The company continues to lead the renewable energy market with its commitment to a cleaner, distributed energy system.

For further insights into GB:GOOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.