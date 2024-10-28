Good Energy Bolsters Solar Services with New Acquisition

Good Energy (GB:GOOD) has released an update.

Good Energy Group PLC has announced its acquisition of Empower Energy Limited for up to £8 million, marking its fifth acquisition in two years, with a strategic focus on expanding its solar installation services. This move is expected to enhance earnings from 2025 onwards, as Empower, alongside the recently acquired Amelio, will significantly boost Good Energy’s commercial installation capacity. With this acquisition, Good Energy aims to strengthen its position in the solar market and further its mission of providing clean energy solutions.

