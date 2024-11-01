Good Energy Announces Share Capital and Renewable Goals

Good Energy (GB:GOOD) has released an update.

Good Energy Group PLC announces its total voting rights, with an issued share capital of 18,506,399 Ordinary Shares, providing transparency for shareholders in line with financial regulations. As a leader in renewable energy, the company is committed to fostering a cleaner energy future and aims to support one million homes and businesses in reducing carbon emissions by 2025.

