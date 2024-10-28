News & Insights

Good Drinks Australia Plans ASX Delisting for Growth

October 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd is set to delist from the ASX in a bid to unlock greater value for shareholders by focusing on its proprietary brand growth strategy. The company aims to boost its sales volumes from 15 million to 18-20 million litres annually, seeking a valuation more aligned with industry metrics. This move reflects dissatisfaction with its current market valuation and the constraints of being a listed entity.

