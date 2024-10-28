Good Drinks Australia Plans ASX Delisting for Growth

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd is set to delist from the ASX in a bid to unlock greater value for shareholders by focusing on its proprietary brand growth strategy. The company aims to boost its sales volumes from 15 million to 18-20 million litres annually, seeking a valuation more aligned with industry metrics. This move reflects dissatisfaction with its current market valuation and the constraints of being a listed entity.

For further insights into AU:GDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.