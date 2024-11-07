Good Drinks Australia to Delist from ASX

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has announced its decision to voluntarily delist from the ASX, citing undervaluation by the market and aiming for greater flexibility as an unlisted company. The Board believes this move will better align the company’s valuation with industry standards and enable it to effectively pursue growth and value-enhancing opportunities. Shareholders will still be able to trade shares off-market and access company updates through a new shareholder portal.

