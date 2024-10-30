News & Insights

Gooch & Housego Strengthens Optics Portfolio with Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Gooch & Housego (GB:GHH) has released an update.

Gooch & Housego PLC has acquired Phoenix Optical to enhance its precision optics capabilities in the Aerospace & Defence markets. The acquisition, valued at up to £6.75 million, aims to leverage Phoenix’s extensive facilities and expertise to expand G&H’s market reach and customer base in the UK and Europe. This strategic move is expected to create synergies and support sustainable margin growth by combining both companies’ technological strengths.

