Goldstone Resources to Commence Trading New Shares

Goldstone Resources (GB:GRL) has released an update.

Goldstone Resources Ltd is set to begin trading new shares on October 31, 2024, following a recent subscription and debt conversion. The company is actively developing its Akrokeri-Homase project in Ghana, aiming to expand its gold production in the promising Ashanti Gold Belt. With a history of successful operations, Goldstone is positioning itself as a key player in the region’s mining sector.

