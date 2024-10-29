News & Insights

Goldstone Resources to Commence Trading New Shares

October 29, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Goldstone Resources (GB:GRL) has released an update.

Goldstone Resources Ltd is set to begin trading new shares on October 31, 2024, following a recent subscription and debt conversion. The company is actively developing its Akrokeri-Homase project in Ghana, aiming to expand its gold production in the promising Ashanti Gold Belt. With a history of successful operations, Goldstone is positioning itself as a key player in the region’s mining sector.

