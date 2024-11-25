Goldshore Resources Launches Winter Exploration Program

Goldshore Resources (TSE:GSHR) has released an update.
Goldshore Resources has launched a winter exploration program, awarding contracts to expand and discover resources at the Moss Gold Project. The initiative aims to enhance the economic performance by focusing on drilling the top 200 meters and exploring new drill targets along unexplored structural corridors.
