GoldON Reports Final Drilling Results in Red Lake

November 07, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GoldON Resources (TSE:GLD) has released an update.

GoldON Resources has announced the final assay results from its exploration drilling at the West Madsen gold property, situated near the Madsen gold mine in Ontario’s Red Lake Camp. This development is significant for investors watching the gold sector and highlights GoldON’s strategic positioning in a historically rich mining region.

