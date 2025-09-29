Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Innoviz Technologies (NasdaqCM:INVZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.00% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innoviz Technologies is $2.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 76.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviz Technologies is 547MM, an increase of 1,352.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviz Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVZ is 0.01%, an increase of 9.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 43,228K shares. The put/call ratio of INVZ is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 7,306K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,496K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 4,388K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,389K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 119.85% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,981K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,807K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 81.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 1,031.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.