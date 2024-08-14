News & Insights

Bitcoin

Goldman Sachs Holds Over $400M in Spot Bitcoin ETFs

August 14, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Goldman Sachs has disclosed $418 million holdings in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signalling a growing institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure.

In a quarterly filing, the Wall Street titan revealed investments in 7 different Bitcoin ETFs available in the U.S. market. Its largest position was in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), worth nearly $240 million.

Goldman also held shares of the $79.5 million Fidelity Bitcoin ETF, $35.1 million in Grayscale BTC, $56.1 million in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin, $8.3 million in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, and smaller stakes in funds from WisdomTree, Ark Invest.

The disclosure highlights surging institutional demand for Bitcoin products as Bitcoin gains mainstream adoption. With its sizable and diverse Bitcoin ETF holdings, Goldman aims to benefit from Bitcoin's upside potential without direct ownership.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs' head of digital assets called Bitcoin ETFs an "astonishing success," signalling a pivot after years of the Wall Street giant's scepticism about Bitcoin.

As legacy finance gradually embraces Bitcoin, Bitcoin ETFs have become a prime gateway for institutional participation. ETFs offer familiarity and liquidity while muting Bitcoin's volatility swings.

Eventually, most major financial institutions will likely hold significant Bitcoin exposure to meet client demand. Goldman's Bitcoin ETF bet signals an understanding that Bitcoin is here to stay.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.