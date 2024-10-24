News & Insights

Stocks

Goldhills Holding Ltd. Announces Board Changes

October 24, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Goldhills Holding (TSE:GHL) has released an update.

Goldhills Holding Ltd. has announced a change in its Board of Directors, with Rupert Williams stepping down and Robert Wayne Morgan, a seasoned expert in capital raising and mining industry transactions, taking his place. The company expressed gratitude for Williams’ contributions during his tenure.

