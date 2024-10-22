News & Insights

Goldgroup Mining Optimizes Gold Recovery at Cerro Prieto

October 22, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) has released an update.

Goldgroup Mining has announced significant improvements in gold recoveries at its Cerro Prieto Mine in Mexico, thanks to recent metallurgical testing. By optimizing their crushing processes and increasing sodium cyanide concentrations, the company aims to boost its extraction rates and enhance profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

