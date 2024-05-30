The Golden Years Trifecta: 3 Stocks to Fund Your Dream Retirement

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Retirement is getting more difficult to attain as the cost of living rises. Any career interruptions can make the path more challenging as well. It’s important to approach retirement plans knowing these facts.

Understanding this context can inspire you to build your retirement portfolio at a faster pace and stay sharp with your financial habits. It can also be incredibly satisfying once you build up a retirement portfolio despite elevated living costs.

While investors can take many approaches with their retirement portfolios, these picks are geared for high returns rather than blue-chip picks that offer high yields. Retirement is at least a decade away for most people, and these stocks have the potential to reward investors quite nicely during that time.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) offers healthy sports beverages that have captivated consumers and investors. The company recently posted 37% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth in Q1 2024, while net income jumped by 89% YOY. Although growth decelerated considerably compared to Q4 2023 results, the company is expanding its profit margins while expanding internationally.

Almost all of the company’s sales come from North America. Only $16.2 million of the company’s $355.7 million came from its minuscule exposure to international markets. However, Celsius Holdings is about to expand into the United Kingdom, Australia and other parts of the globe. Continued expansion will reignite revenue growth, which still remains impressive.

Celsius Holdings stock has offered tremendous returns for long-term investors. Shares are up 48% year-to-date and have surged more than 5,800% over the past five years. Celsius Holdings should have a large market share in international markets by the time you are ready to retire.

Chipotle (CMG)

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) continues to deliver high revenue and earnings growth even as other fast-food restaurants lose ground. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for Chipotle’s meals due to its healthier options. Fast food restaurants that sell unhealthy food are having a more difficult time gaining market share as companies like Chipotle continue to thrive.

The fast food restaurant chain reported 14.1% YOY revenue growth in Q1 2024. Diluted earnings per share ticked up by 23.9% YOY. Chipotle also opened 47 new restaurants in the quarter and remains on pace to open 285 to 315 restaurants by the end of the year.

Shares are up 35% year-to-date and have rallied 367% over the past five years. Chipotle will continue to expand its restaurant footprint, which stands to benefit long-term investors. The company boasts double-digit profit margins and is currently rated as a Moderate Buy by 26 Wall Street analysts.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

The athletic apparel brand is gaining market share from industry giants while generating enticing returns for long-term investors. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is up 60% year-to-date and has gained 604% over the past five years.

More investors paid attention to the stock after it was added to the S&P 500. A strong earnings report brought even more traction for the stock. Deckers Outdoor reported 21.2% YOY revenue growth in Q4 FY24. HOKA and UGG sales fueled the results, with those segments delivering YOY growth rates of 34.0% and 14.9%, respectively. Net income soared by 39.0% YOY, bringing the net profit margin to 13.3%.

As Deckers Outdoor gains more traction, its stock price should continue to increase. The corporation currently has a $27 billion market cap. It can take many years for Deckers to exceed Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) $138 billion market cap, but if it does, investors are in for a big payday. That scenario isn’t going to happen next year, but it may happen before you retire.

