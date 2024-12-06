Golden Sun Health Technology Secures $5M in Securities Deal

Golden Sun Education Group Limited Class A (GSUN) has released an update.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited has entered a Securities Purchase Agreement to issue and sell $5 million in secured convertible notes and warrants to institutional buyers. This agreement allows investors to acquire shares of common stock, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to raise capital while providing potential investment opportunities. The transaction leverages exemptions from securities registration, aiming to align with regulatory compliance.
