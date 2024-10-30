News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Mile Resources Expands into Arizona Copper Project

October 30, 2024 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. has entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation for the Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, a region known for significant copper deposits. The company identified the Odyssey and Ford prospects as prime exploration targets, with exceptional assay results indicating high copper, silver, and zinc mineralization. This strategic move highlights Golden Mile’s ambitions in tapping into the lucrative copper resources of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Province.

For further insights into AU:G88 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.