Golden Mile Resources Expands into Arizona Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. has entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation for the Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, a region known for significant copper deposits. The company identified the Odyssey and Ford prospects as prime exploration targets, with exceptional assay results indicating high copper, silver, and zinc mineralization. This strategic move highlights Golden Mile’s ambitions in tapping into the lucrative copper resources of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Province.

