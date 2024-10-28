Golden Mile Resources Announces Director’s Share Subscription

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, as Damon Dormer enters into an agreement to subscribe for 10 million shares and 5 million options, subject to shareholder approval, as part of a capital raising initiative. This move, valued at $100,000, reflects strategic positioning within the company, potentially impacting its market dynamics.

