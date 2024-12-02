Golden Matrix’s Meridianbet enters final phase of Brazil licensing

Golden Matrix (GMGI) Group announced that its subsidiary Meridianbet has received formal notice from Brazil’s Ministry of Finance, through its Secretariat of Prizes and Betting division, that it may proceed with the licensing process to operate in the country. This critical milestone affirms Meridianbet’s compliance with Brazil’s regulatory requirements and marks a significant step toward entering one of the world’s most promising gaming markets. The notice enables the company to move forward with paying the licensing fee and submitting additional documentation, including proof of certification. Meridianbet has already allocated the necessary funds to finalize the licensing payment and will now move forward with fulfilling all conditions to ensure its place on the list of licensed operators authorized to serve Brazilian customers beginning January 1, 2025.

