Golden Matrix reports Q3 EPS (3c) vs. 4c last year

November 12, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $41M vs. $22.2M last year. Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet, also commented: “We achieved some remarkable milestones, with our strategic acquisitions now fully integrated and our ground-breaking 5th generation platform setting a new benchmark in the global betting and iGaming industry. Our global operations are delivering exceptional synergies and efficiencies, setting us up for unprecedented growth. All indicators point to FY2024 being a landmark year for performance.”

