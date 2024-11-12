Golden Matrix reports Q3 EPS (3c) vs. 4c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $41M vs. $22.2M last year. Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet, also commented: “We achieved some remarkable milestones, with our strategic acquisitions now fully integrated and our ground-breaking 5th generation platform setting a new benchmark in the global betting and iGaming industry. Our global operations are delivering exceptional synergies and efficiencies, setting us up for unprecedented growth. All indicators point to FY2024 being a landmark year for performance.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GMGI:
- Golden Matrix’s Meridianbet launches AI-powered Bet Recommender
- Golden Matrix to showcase expanded portfolio at G2E Las Vegas 2024
- Golden Matrix’s Meridianbet shortlisted as eligible operator in Brazil
- Golden Matrix amends earnout structure of share purchase agreement
- Golden Matrix’s Meridianbet expands sports wagering product suite
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.