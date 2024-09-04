News & Insights

Commodities

Golden Deeps Shares Jump on Copper-Zinc Drill Results at Havilah Project

September 04, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

On Tuesday (September 3), Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) announced the intersection of "significant" sulphide mineralisation in three initial diamond drill holes completed at its Havilah project in New South Wales.

In a press release, the company highlights a 28 metre zone in hole HVD003 that produced high-grade portable XRF readings of up to 18.5 percent copper and 34.8 percent zinc, averaging 0.5 percent copper and 0.7 percent zinc.

The news sent Golden Deeps' share price up nearly 220 percent from its AU$0.028 close on Monday (September 2), catapulting the company as high as AU$0.089 on Tuesday (September 3).

"The intersection of sulphide mineralisation in all three initial holes at Havilah ... indicates we’re on top of a large porphyry-sulphide system with similar characteristics to other major copper-gold discoveries in the Lachlan Fold Belt such as Cadia-Ridgeway and the recent Boda-Kaiser discovery," said Jon Dugdale, CEO of Golden Deeps.

According to the company, all three holes drilled at Havilah resulted in notable findings. HVD001 encountered 40 metres of silicified breccia and veining with disseminated sulphides from surface. Meanwhile, HVD002 intersected a 130 metre zone of altered mafic volcanics with scattered veinlets and disseminations of pyrite and rare chalcopyrite.

HVD001 was testing the Hazelbrook North anomaly, while HVD002 was testing an induced polarisation anomaly.

Golden Deeps gained full ownership of Havilah in 2020 following its acquisition of Extract Minerals. The project is located in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, together with the company's Tuckers Hill gold project.

Drilling at Havilah has prioritised copper and gold targets since May. Drilling of a fourth hole at the site is ongoing, with HVD004 testing the Hazelbrook anomaly, which is 200 metres along strike to the northeast of HVD003.

“Laboratory analytical results (ALS Laboratories, Orange, NSW), including gold assays (gold is not detectable with pXRF) will be reported when available and compiled,” the company explains in its release.

“We look forward to completing the remainder of our diamond drilling program and receiving the laboratory results from the holes completed, which will be released as soon as they come to hand and are compiled.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.