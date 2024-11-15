Golden Deeps Revises NSW Copper-Gold Findings Announcement

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Limited has retracted certain information from its recent announcement regarding copper and gold results from its NSW projects, stating that the data could not be reported under the JORC code and ASX listing rules. The company has released a revised version of the announcement, emphasizing confirmed widespread copper mineralization at its Havilah Project and promising further development based on ongoing assay results. Investors are advised against relying on the retracted information for investment decisions.

