Golden Deeps Ltd Reports Promising Copper and Gold Results

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.
Golden Deeps Ltd has reported promising assay results from its Havilah Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, showcasing significant copper mineralization in drillhole HVD004, with a 116m sulphide zone and a peak copper grade of 1,260ppm. Additionally, new mapping and sampling at the Tuckers Hill prospect have identified extensive high-grade gold structures, enhancing the project’s potential. These findings underscore the company’s promising exploration efforts in central NSW.
