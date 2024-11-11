News & Insights

Golden Deeps Ltd Reports Promising Copper and Gold Results

November 11, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Ltd has reported promising assay results from its Havilah Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, showcasing significant copper mineralization in drillhole HVD004, with a 116m sulphide zone and a peak copper grade of 1,260ppm. Additionally, new mapping and sampling at the Tuckers Hill prospect have identified extensive high-grade gold structures, enhancing the project’s potential. These findings underscore the company’s promising exploration efforts in central NSW.

