Golden Deeps Ltd Reports Promising Copper and Gold Results

Golden Deeps Ltd has reported promising assay results from its Havilah Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, showcasing significant copper mineralization in drillhole HVD004, with a 116m sulphide zone and a peak copper grade of 1,260ppm. Additionally, new mapping and sampling at the Tuckers Hill prospect have identified extensive high-grade gold structures, enhancing the project’s potential. These findings underscore the company’s promising exploration efforts in central NSW.

