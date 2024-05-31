Golden Century Announces Top-Level Reshuffle

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited (HK:0091) has released an update.

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited has announced the resignation of executive Director Mr. Wong and Company Secretary Ms. Lin, effective 31 May 2024, with Ms. Lee stepping in as the new Authorised Representative. The company is now seeking candidates to fill the vacancies to comply with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, expressing gratitude for the contributions of the departing executives.

