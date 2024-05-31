News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Century Announces Top-Level Reshuffle

May 31, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited (HK:0091) has released an update.

Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited has announced the resignation of executive Director Mr. Wong and Company Secretary Ms. Lin, effective 31 May 2024, with Ms. Lee stepping in as the new Authorised Representative. The company is now seeking candidates to fill the vacancies to comply with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, expressing gratitude for the contributions of the departing executives.

For further insights into HK:0091 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.