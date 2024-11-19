Golden Cariboo Resources Unveils Promising Gold Discovery

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.
Golden Cariboo Resources announced promising results from its initial drill hole in the Halo Zone, revealing a significant 275.31-meter stretch of gold mineralization at 0.53 g/t, including a 50.99-meter section at 1.28 g/t. The company’s drilling efforts are strategically aimed at defining this promising discovery, which is conveniently located just 4 kilometers from essential infrastructure in British Columbia.
