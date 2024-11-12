Gold Springs Reports Q3 Financials Amid Cost Reductions

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) has released an update.
Gold Springs Resource Corp. has released its Q3 2024 financial results, showing a decrease in both general administrative expenses and exploration spending compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in net loss due to equipment disposal, the company remains focused on its gold and silver exploration project in Nevada and Utah.
For further insights into TSE:GRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Layoff Notices Land at Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) One Step Closer to Buying Frontier Communications
- Blink Buy Buckles for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.