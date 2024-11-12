Gold Springs Reports Q3 Financials Amid Cost Reductions

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) has released an update.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. has released its Q3 2024 financial results, showing a decrease in both general administrative expenses and exploration spending compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in net loss due to equipment disposal, the company remains focused on its gold and silver exploration project in Nevada and Utah.

For further insights into TSE:GRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.