Gold Springs Reports Q3 Financials Amid Cost Reductions

November 12, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) has released an update.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. has released its Q3 2024 financial results, showing a decrease in both general administrative expenses and exploration spending compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in net loss due to equipment disposal, the company remains focused on its gold and silver exploration project in Nevada and Utah.

