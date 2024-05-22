Gold Road Resources Unveils AGM CEO Presentation

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has disclosed its CEO’s presentation for the upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), adhering to its policy of continuous disclosure. This information, including insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, is now available to the public and stakeholders. The release is fully endorsed by the company’s Board of Directors.

