Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q3 Sales Figures

October 23, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Gold Resource Corporation reported its preliminary third-quarter results, showing a decrease in gold and silver sales compared to the previous year. The company sold 1,357 ounces of gold and 181,434 ounces of silver, resulting in 3,526 gold equivalent ounces. Despite the drop in production, the company realized higher average prices for gold and silver.

