News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Reserve Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Reserve (TSE:GRZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gold Reserve Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on December 12, 2024, in Bermuda. Key topics include electing new directors, increasing shares in the Equity Incentive Plan, and approving stock options for CEO Paul Rivett. The meeting will also address the appointment of auditors and review financial statements, with proxies to be submitted in advance.

For further insights into TSE:GRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDRZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.