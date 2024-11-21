Gold Reserve Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Gold Reserve (TSE:GRZ) has released an update.

Gold Reserve Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on December 12, 2024, in Bermuda. Key topics include electing new directors, increasing shares in the Equity Incentive Plan, and approving stock options for CEO Paul Rivett. The meeting will also address the appointment of auditors and review financial statements, with proxies to be submitted in advance.

