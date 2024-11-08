News & Insights

Gold Peak Technology Projects Strong Profit Growth

November 08, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited anticipates a significant rise in profits for the first half of fiscal year 2025, expecting shareholder profit to surge to HK$25-28 million from HK$3.5 million the previous year. This boost, driven by strong demand for the company’s primary batteries and improved gross profit margins, is partially offset by increased expenses. Despite the preliminary nature of these figures, the company remains optimistic ahead of its official interim results release.

