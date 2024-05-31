News & Insights

Gold Mountain Limited Announces New Options Issue

May 31, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced a new, non-pro rata securities offering, proposing the issue of one million options with an ASX code to be confirmed. Interested parties have until June 3, 2024, to submit acceptances, with the issue date set for the same day. This move is aimed at expanding the company’s financial capabilities and is subject to ASX’s approval and quotation on their platform.

