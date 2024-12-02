Gold Mountain Limited Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced changes in the interests of its director, David Andrew Evans, with the cancellation of certain performance rights and the issuance of new ones, maintaining a net zero impact on value. These adjustments reflect the shifting strategies in the company’s equity management, capturing the attention of investors interested in the company’s stock dynamics.

