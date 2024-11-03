News & Insights

Stocks
AEM

Gold mining stocks looking like a bargain, Barron’s says

November 03, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

A lot has been going right for gold recently, Andrew Bary writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Gold miners should outperform in a gold bull market due to operating leverage-profits ought to rise rapidly as the price of the commodity increases more than costs. That hasn’t been the case, the author notes. But the backdrop for the miners looks favorable, especially with gold potentially headed for $3,000 an ounce. The combined market value of leading miners is under $20B. That includes two well-run Canadian miners, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which is the No. 3 global gold producer, and the higher-growth Alamos Gold (AGI); as well as two “streaming” companies, Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metal (WPM), which contract to buy gold and other metals over multiyear periods from producers but don’t actually mine it.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEM
AGI
FNV
WPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.