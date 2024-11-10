News & Insights

Gold Hydrogen Expands Exploration Footprint in South Australia

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. has expanded its presence in South Australia by securing a new petroleum license for exploration, increasing its gas-related surface footprint to 77,292 square kilometers. This strategic move positions the company closer to key hydrogen projects, including the state’s planned hydrogen power plant and industrial hub. This expansion underscores Gold Hydrogen’s commitment to leading in the natural hydrogen and helium exploration sector.

