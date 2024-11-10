Gold Hydrogen Expands Exploration Footprint in South Australia

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. has expanded its presence in South Australia by securing a new petroleum license for exploration, increasing its gas-related surface footprint to 77,292 square kilometers. This strategic move positions the company closer to key hydrogen projects, including the state’s planned hydrogen power plant and industrial hub. This expansion underscores Gold Hydrogen’s commitment to leading in the natural hydrogen and helium exploration sector.

For further insights into AU:GHY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.