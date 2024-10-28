News & Insights

Gold Hunter Resources Highlights Great Northern Project

October 28, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Gold Hunter Resources (TSE:HUNT) has released an update.

Gold Hunter Resources has launched a new website and updated investor presentation to highlight the strategic potential of its Great Northern Project in Newfoundland. The project spans a significant area along the Doucers Valley Fault, known for high-grade gold occurrences. The company aims to provide accessible resources for investors with detailed insights into ongoing exploration efforts.

