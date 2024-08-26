News & Insights

Gold Fields Names Philip Murnane To Succeed Paul Schmidt As CFO

August 26, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) Monday announced the appointment of Phillip Murnane as chief financial officer and an executive director.

Murnane will succeed Paul Schmidt, who served as CFO and Executive Director until 30 April 2024. Alex Dall has been serving as the interim CFO since Schmidt's retirement and he will continue in the position, until Murnane's employment commences, probably in early 2025.

Murnane will be based at the Gold Fields Corporate Office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Murnane will bring over 20 years of experience in the resources sector, including as CFO at several companies and lately at commodities brokers ED&F Man.

