Gold 50 Ltd. Issues New Shares Amid U.S. Exploration

Gold 50 Ltd., an exploration company focusing on projects in Arizona and Nevada, has issued over 30 million fully paid ordinary shares without needing a disclosure under Australian law. This move reflects the company’s compliance with corporate regulations and its strategic operations in the American Southwest.

