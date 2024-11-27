Gold 50 Ltd. Issues New Shares Amid U.S. Exploration

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.
Gold 50 Ltd., an exploration company focusing on projects in Arizona and Nevada, has issued over 30 million fully paid ordinary shares without needing a disclosure under Australian law. This move reflects the company’s compliance with corporate regulations and its strategic operations in the American Southwest.
