Gold 50 Ltd. Expands Exploration in Arizona and Nevada

Gold 50 Ltd. has made significant strides in their Golconda Project in Arizona, planning extensive drilling to explore high-grade silver, gold, and gallium zones. In Nevada, the company is gearing up for its maiden drilling program at the White Caps Project, focusing on promising gold targets. Additionally, the appointment of industry veteran Ian Davies to the board marks a strategic move for the company’s growth.

