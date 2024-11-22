News & Insights

Stocks

GOL Linhas Aéreas Faces Stock Fluctuations and Debt Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has seen unusual fluctuations in its stock prices, prompting inquiries from the Brazilian stock exchange, B3. The airline is considering equity conversion to manage its significant debt and is exploring potential collaboration with Azul through the Abra Group. GOL reported a net debt of R$27.6 billion and a net loss of R$830 million for the last quarter, underscoring the financial challenges it faces.

For further insights into GOLLQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOLLQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.