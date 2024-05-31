GOL Airlines Reports Monthly Financials Amid Restructuring

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., a top Brazilian airline, disclosed its monthly financial performance to the US Bankruptcy Court amid its Chapter 11 process, revealing figures including net revenue, net loss, and total cash for April 2024. The preliminary report, not yet audited, is vital for investors as the company navigates through restructuring. The financial data reflects the company’s condition during the restructuring and cannot be compared with previous statements due to differing methodologies.

