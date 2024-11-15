News & Insights

Stocks
GGR

Gogoro downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi

November 15, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi downgraded Gogoro (GGR) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of 50c, down from $2.30. Gogoro delivered disappointing Q3 results due to muted growth in E2Ws sales in Taiwan coupled with a decrease in selling prices due to the higher sales mix of entry-level models, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company’s fundamental weakness is largely priced in, but also thinks the share upside is limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.