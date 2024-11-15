Gogoro downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi

Citi downgraded Gogoro (GGR) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of 50c, down from $2.30. Gogoro delivered disappointing Q3 results due to muted growth in E2Ws sales in Taiwan coupled with a decrease in selling prices due to the higher sales mix of entry-level models, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company’s fundamental weakness is largely priced in, but also thinks the share upside is limited.

